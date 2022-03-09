  Wednesday Mar, 09 2022 06:07:55 PM

Landslides destroy 8 houses in upland Maguindanao town 

Climate Change/Environment • 15:45 PM Wed Mar 9, 2022
John M. Unson
The landslide in Nuro, Upi, affected eight families. (From Upi Local Government Unit)

COTABATO CITY --- Eight houses of ethnic Tedurays in Upi, Maguindanao were destroyed before dawn Tuesday by mud and rocks that cascaded from a hillside, loosened by heavy downpours.

The Upi Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said no one was hurt in the incident.

Emergency responders said about 300 cubic meters of mud and rocks from a hill in Purok 3A in Lower Bialong in Barangay Nuro, Upi ploughed through a road and hit adjoining houses along the route.

Eight houses made only of light materials were flattened by the debris.

The office of Upi Mayor Ramon Piang has extended initial humanitarian support to the affected families. 

 

