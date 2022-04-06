Lawmen uproot, burn 125 marijuana plants in Sarangani

KORONADAL CITY - State agents uprooted and burned 125 marijuana shrubs in an anti-narcotics operation in Barangay Malabud in Malungon town in Sarangani Monday.

Naravy Duquiatan, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12, said Tuesday marijuana propagator Reynante Ozano Buan was arrested in the operation, now clamped down in a detention facility of the Malungon Municipal Police Station.

The PDEA-12 operation that led to the seizure and burning of the 125 marijuana plants was assisted by the Sarangani Provincial Police Office and the Malungon municipal police force.

Agents placed at no less than P25,000 their estimate of the value of the uprooted marijuana plants.

Duquiatan said the raid was premised on reports by vigilant barangay residents privy to the propagation by Buan of marijuana in his farm. (John Unson)