SYNOPSIS: Localized thunderstorms affecting Mindanao.

FORECAST:

Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to Localized Thunderstorms. Moderate to strong winds from northeast with moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 4.0 meters) prevails on the western section of Mindanao. Elsewhere, light to moderate winds from northeast to north with slight to moderate seas (0.6 to 2.5 meters).