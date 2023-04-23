Third Sunday of Easter

1st Reading – Acts 2:14, 22-33

But Peter standing up with the eleven, lifted up his voice, and spoke to them: “You who are Jews, indeed all of you staying in Jerusalem. Let this be known to you, and listen to my words.

Ye men of Israel, hear these words: Jesus of Nazareth, a man approved of God among you, by miracles, and wonders, and signs, which God did by him, in the midst of you, as you also know:

This same being delivered up, by the determinate counsel and foreknowledge of God, you by the hands of wicked men have crucified and slain.

Whom God has raised up, having loosed the sorrows of hell, as it was impossible that he should be holden by it.

For David said concerning him: I foresaw the Lord before my face: because he is at my right hand, that I may not be moved.

For this my heart has been glad, and any tongue has rejoiced: moreover my flesh also shall rest in hope.

Because you will not leave my soul in hell, nor suffer thy Holy One to see corruption.

You have made known to me the ways of life: you shall make me full of joy with thy countenance.

Ye men, brethren, let me freely speak to you of the patriarch David; that he died, and was buried; and his tomb is with us to this present day.

Whereas therefore he was a prophet, and knew that God has sworn to him with an oath, that of the fruit of his loins one should sit upon his throne.

Foreseeing this, he spoke of the resurrection of Christ. For neither was he left in hell, neither did his flesh see corruption.

This Jesus has God raised again, whereof all we are witnesses.

Being exalted therefore by the right hand of God, and having received of the Father the promise of the Holy Ghost, he has poured forth this which you see and hear.

Responsorial Psalm – Psalms 16:1-2, 5, 7-8, 9-10, 11

R. (11a) Lord, you will show us the path of life.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Keep me, O God, for in you I take refuge;

I say to the LORD, “My Lord are you.”

O LORD, my allotted portion and my cup,

you it is who hold fast my lot.

R. Lord, you will show us the path of life.

or:

R. Alleluia.

I bless the LORD who counsels me;

even in the night my heart exhorts me.

I set the LORD ever before me;

with him at my right hand I shall not be disturbed.

R. Lord, you will show us the path of life.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Therefore my heart is glad and my soul rejoices,

my body, too, abides in confidence;

because you will not abandon my soul to the netherworld,

nor will you suffer your faithful one to undergo corruption.

R. Lord, you will show us the path of life.

or:

R. Alleluia.

You will show me the path to life,

abounding joy in your presence,

the delights at your right hand forever.

R. Lord, you will show us the path of life.

or:

R. Alleluia.

2nd Reading – 1 Peter 1:17-21

Beloved: if you invoke as Father him who, without respect of persons, judges according to everyone’s work: converse in fear during the time of your sojourning here.

Knowing that you were not redeemed with corruptible things as gold or silver, from your vain conversation of the tradition of your fathers:

But with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb unspotted and undefiled,

Foreknown indeed before the foundation of the world, but manifested in the last times for you,

Who through him are faithful in God, who raised him up from the dead, and has given him glory, that your faith and hope might be in God.

Alleluia – Luke 24:32

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Lord Jesus, open the Scriptures to us;

make our hearts burn while you speak to us.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel – Luke 24:13-35

And behold, two of Jesus’ disciples went, the same day, to a town which was seven miles from Jerusalem, named Emmaus.

And they talked together of all these things which had happened.

And it came to pass, that while they talked and reasoned with themselves, Jesus himself also drawing near, went with them.

But their eyes were held, that they should not know him.

And he said to them: What are these discourses that you hold one with another as you walk, and are sad?

And the one of them, whose name was Cleophas, answering, said to him: Art thou only a stranger to Jerusalem, and has not known the things that have been done there in these days?

To whom he said: What things? And they said: Concerning Jesus of Nazareth, who was a prophet, mighty in work and word before God and all the people;

And how our chief priests and princes delivered him to be condemned to death, and crucified him.

But we hoped, that it was he that should have redeemed Israel: and now besides all this, to day is the third day since these things were done.

Some women from our group, however, have astounded us: they were at the tomb early in the morning

And not finding his body, came, saying, that they had also seen a vision of angels, who say that he is alive.

And some of our people went to the tomb, and found it so as the women had said, but him they found not.

Then he said to them: O foolish, and slow of heart to believe in all things which the prophets have spoken.

Ought not Christ to have suffered these things, and so to enter into his glory?

And beginning at Moses and all the prophets, he expounded to them in all the scriptures, the things that were concerning him.

And they drew night to the town, where they were going: and he made as though he would go farther.

But they constrained him; saying: Stay with us, because it is towards evening, and the day is now far spent. And he went in with them.

And it happened that, while he was with them at table, he took bread, said the blessing, broke it, and gave it to them.

And their eyes were opened, and they knew him: and he vanished out of their sight.

And they said one to the other: Was not our heart burning within us, whilst he spoke in this way, and opened to us the scriptures?

And rising up, the same hour, they went back to Jerusalem: and they found the eleven gathered together, and those that were staying with them,

Saying: The Lord is risen indeed, and has appeared to Simon.

And they told what things were done in the way; and how they knew him in the breaking of the bread.