MAFAR-BARMM builds warehouse with solar dryer for Shariff Aguak farmers

COTABATO CITY - Four months from now, farmers in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao, are expected to benefit from a P4 million warehouse with a solar dryer under the Bangsamoro Appropriation Act of 2020.

Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform Mohammad S. Yacob, Ph. D, Wali Executive Secretary Sheik Mohidin Abdulrahman, and Director for Agriculture Services Engr. Ismail Guiamel led the ceremonial shovel in Barangay Bialong, symbolizing the start of the project construction on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

The infrastructure facility project aims to provide 13 barangays of the municipality to use the facility to improve the quality of their product by safely storing and efficiently drying their produced agri-product.

The project also complements Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, Al-Haj's commitment to bring the government to the community.

MAFAR Minister Yacob said, "This demonstrates the continuing commitment of the Bangsamoro Government to respond to the needs of our farmers in the community."

"Absence of Warehouse and Solar dryer has always been a perennial problem in the area, and we want to prioritize such needs. Thankfully, with the help of the Bangsamoro government, we can award this project to the Salindao Farmers Association successfully," Yacob added.

Moreover, CEMEMP Construction will implement the project and will be monitored by the engineering section headed by Engr. Ashnaira Abdullah.