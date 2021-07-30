Magelco continues rehab, upgrading despite pandemic, other challenges

POLLOC PORT, Maguindanao – Despite the pandemic and major challenges facing the Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco), its leaders continue to push for rehabilitation, innovations and improvements.

The latest of which was the inauguration and energization Wednesday of the so called ‘Power Super Highway’ in northern Maguindanao held at Polloc Free Port and Ecozone in Barangay Polloc, Parang, Maguindanao, according to Engr. Ashary Maongco, Magelco general manager.

This project has earned accolade from no less than the former head of National Electrification Administration (NEA), Edita Bueno. Bueno served three presidents of the Philippines as NEA head.

Her message to Engr. Maongco and Magelco: “Congratulations, MAGELCO! GM Sultan Ashary, you led the way! Much economic uplift can now be expected in the province of Maguindanao with your upgraded Electric Power Highway. Again, congratulations to Sultan Ashary, to the Board of Directors and Employees of MAGELCO! Keep up the good work!”

Maongco replied saying: “Galing po sa iyo itong project. It was you who arranged this with JICA. This would not have happened without your leadership and support.”

He said the “Power Super Highway” is the pride of the people of Maguindanao, the home of the Bangsamoro government.

The ‘Power Super Highway’ refers to the power lines from Barangay Pigcalagan boundary of Maguindanao and North Cotabato to Polloc Free Port via Sultan Kudarat, Sultan Mastura and Barangay Sarmiento in Parang and the groundbreaking of another 10 MVA power substation in Sarmiento, Parang.

“It was another day for MAGELCO and the people of Maguindanao witnessing another completion of milestone project in these trying times,” Maongco said.

In attendance were: B/Gen Jonas Lumawag of the Philippine Marines, Mayor Cahar Ibay of Parang, Mayor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu of Datu Abdullah SAngki, Vice Mayor Sanaira Guro of Matanog, Chancellor Sinsuat-Limbona of MSU Maguindanao, Colonel Kutin of PRO-BAR, the Philippine Navy, Barangay officials of Parang, Sultan Mastura and Sultan Kudarat, MENRE, DTI, MPW, representatives from the Offices of Senator Gatchalian and Senator Zubiri and Parang Business Club. Maongco recalled what Magelco had gone through before where it is now.

“In 1970s, Magelco was born but since then no rehabilitation was implemented until today. Only in our time that these old poles and transmission lines are rehabilitated and updated,” Maongco said.

“The Japan International Cooperative Agency (JICA) help us realized this, then we have a loan from National Electrification Administration (NEA) amounting to P67 million,” Maongco said, adding that Magelco has a counterpart of more than P200 million.

The rest of the rehabilitation and projects, including two sub-stations, were funded by local fund from Magelco.

This is power super highway now: Double Circuit 4/0, 45 footer Concrete Pole 13.2 kV Simuay to Sarmiento/Polloc Distribution Lines & Single Circuit, 40 footer Concrete Pole, 4/0 - 13.2 kV Simuay-Pigcalagan Distribution Lines.

Mayor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu of Datu Abdullah Sangki, Maguindanao, lauded Engr. Maongco and Magelco “by doing a very good job for the past six years starting 2015. Tunay na nagbibigay ng liwanag at pag-asa itong Magelco sa kabuhayan at buhay ng bawat Maguindanaon."

Mayor Cahar Ibay of Parang, Maguindanao and host of the new substation, said what Magelco has done in the province was unprecedented in the face of the challenges facing the province and the entire country.

Ibay called on every Maguindanaon to support Magelco for the success of this cooperative is the success of every member-consumer.

“Why the substation was put up in Polloc Port?” Maongco said in his speech. “Because we would like to show that our port is an investment destination with advance energy services (three-phase),” he said.

Maongco recalled that before the new management assumed the leadership of Magelco, the province was experiencing 8-12 hours daily brownout for three years.

“But we revitalized it, we stabilized the system, improved collection, and more innovations that put us where we are now – Class A electric cooperative in 2018.

Marine Brig. Gen. Jonas Lumawag, 1st Marine brigade commander, lauded Magelco for its achievements. “I personally witnessed the changes and improvements initiated by Engr. Maongco,” Brig. Gen. Lumawag said.

“These changes and improvements are indicators of development of the province where our troops are stationed.”

Maongco said: “Our management is very simple, you can see our money, where the money came from, where the money went … lahat yan can be accounted for and every centavo in Magelco is being used wisely.”