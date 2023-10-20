Magnitude 5.9 quake hits Davao de Oro, classes suspended in New Bataan town
DAVAO CITY – A magnitude 5.9 quake rocked Davao region Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology office said.
Tectonic in origin, the tremor struck at 2:58 a.m. and its epicenter was traced 35 kilometers east of New Bataan, Davao de Oro.
It has a depth of 13 kilometers.
New Bataan Mayor Geraldford Balbin suspended classes at all levels on Friday, Oct. 20, following the earthquake.
Reported Intensities:
Intensity V- Caraga, DAVAO ORIENTAL; New Bataan, Maragusan, and Pantukan, DAVAO DE ORO
Intensity IV- Nabunturan, Compostela, Monkayo, Mawab, Montevista, Laak, Mabini, and Maco, DAVAO DE ORO
Intensity III- CITY OF DAVAO; City of Tagum, DAVAO DEL NORTE
Intensity I- City of Bislig and City of Tandag, SURIGAO DEL SUR
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV - Nabunturan, DAVAO DE ORO
Intensity III - Malungon, SARANGANI
Intensity II - Magpet, Alamada, COTABATO; CITY OF
DAVAO; Matanao, DAVAO DEL SUR; Don Marcelino, DAVAO OCCIDENTAL; City of Koronadal, Tupi, and Tampakan, SOUTH COTABATO
Intensity I - Malaybalay, BUKIDNON; M'lang and City of Kidapawan, COTABATO; City of Gingoog, MISAMIS ORIENTAL; Malapatan and Kiamba, SARANGANI; Polomolok, SOUTH COTABATO; CITY OF GENERAL SANTOS