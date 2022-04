Magnitude 5.9 quake jolts Davao region

COTABATO CITY - A Magnitude 5.9 quake rocks east of Davao Oriental Tuesday morning, the state volcanology office said.

The tremor which came at 9:23 a.m. was traced 47 kilometers east of Manay, Davao Oriental and tectonic in origin.

The tremor was felt in following intensities:

Intensity IV - Bislig City; Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur

Intensity II - Davao City; Bansalan, Davao del Sur;

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II - Bislig City; Davao City

Intensity I - Kidapawan City; General Santos City