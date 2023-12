Magnitude 7.4 quake rocks Mindanao, over 370 aftershocks recorded

DAVAO CITY – A magnitude 7.4 earthquake rocked north-eastern and southern part of Mindanao on Saturday night, the Phivolcs said.

It came at 10:37 p.m. and was tectonic in origin and was traced 30 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. It has as depth of 25 kilometers.

The state volcanology office recorded over 380 aftershocks since that included from magnitude 5.0 to 6.1.

Damages were recorded.

The following intensities were recorded in various parts of Mindanao.

Intensity VII - City of Tandag, SURIGAO DEL SUR

Intensity VI - City of Bislig, SURIGAO DEL SUR

Intensity V - CITY OF CAGAYAN DE ORO; Nabunturan, DAVAO DE ORO; CITY OF DAVAO

Intensity IV - Duero, and Garcia Hernandez, BOHOL; CITY OF MANDAUE; Alangalang, City of Baybay, Burauen, Dulag, Hilongos, Jaro, Javier, Julita, La Paz, Macarthur, Mahaplag, Mayorga, Palo, Pastrana, Santa Fe, Tanauan, and Tolosa, LEYTE; CITY OF TACLOBAN; Anahawan, Bontoc, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Liloan, Limasawa, Malitbog, Padre Burgos, San Francisco, San Juan, Silago, and Sogod, SOUTHERN LEYTE; Alabel, and Malungon, SARANGANI; Tupi, SOUTH COTABATO; City of Surigao, SURIGAO DEL NORTE

Intensity III - City of Tagbilaran, BOHOL; Leyte, LEYTE; City of Dapitan, ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE; Molave, ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR; San Fernando, BUKIDNON; City of Kidapawan, COTABATO; Glan, Kiamba, Maasim, and Malapatan, SARANGANI; Banga, and City of Koronadal, SOUTH COTABATO; CITY OF GENERAL SANTOS; President Quirino, SULTAN KUDARAT; Datu Odin Sinsuat, and Sultan Kudarat, MAGUINDANAO; CITY OF COTABATO

Intensity II - Argao, CEBU; Calubian, LEYTE; City of Dipolog, ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE; Santo Niño, SOUTH COTABATO; Esperanza, and Kalamansig, SULTAN KUDARAT

Intensity I - Lake Sebu, SOUTH COTABATO