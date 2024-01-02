  Tuesday Jan, 02 2024 01:49:23 PM

Magnitude 7.6 quake rocks Japan, large tsunami warning issued

Breaking News • 22:45 PM Mon Jan 1, 2024
Kyodo/PNA
AFTERMATH. Large cracks are seen on the ground in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Monday (Jan. 1, 2024), after a strong earthquake rocked a wide area on the Sea of Japan coast in central Japan. (KYODO)

TOKYO – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 rocked a wide area on the Sea of Japan coast Monday, disrupting the festive mood of New Year celebrations, with a large tsunami warning issued for the central prefecture of Ishikawa.

The quake, which also shook buildings in central Tokyo, occurred around 4:10 p.m., registering a maximum of 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. A 1.2-meter tsunami reached Wajima Port in the region.

The quake was felt in a wide area from Aomori Prefecture in northeastern Japan to the Kyushu southwestern region. Tsunami warnings were also issued for the coastal areas of Yamagata, Niigata, Toyama, Fukui, and Hyogo prefectures.

The epicenter was in the Noto region, and its depth was very shallow, according to the weather agency.

Many houses collapsed in parts of Ishikawa, according to local governments and fire departments. Approximately 32,500 homes in the prefecture lost power.

A woman in her 80s in Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture, fell while evacuating and suffered a head injury.

Tsunamis were also observed in Toyama and Niigata prefectures, the meteorological agency said.

No abnormalities were reported at nuclear plants in the country after the earthquake, said the Japanese government, which set up an emergency response office at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

East Japan Railway Co. temporarily suspended operations of all Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines due to the earthquake. (Kyodo)

