MagNorte drug peddler couple falls, yields P3.4-M meth

COTABATO CITY – After months of surveillance operations, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) arrested a couple and seized from them P3.4 million worth of shabu during law enforcement operation in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte Tuesday.

Asnawi Salik, PDEA-Maguindanao provincial head, identified the couple as Laguiamuda Samama of Talayan, Maguindanao Sur and his wife Samira Osmenia of Cotabato City, both listed as high value target of PDEA-BARMM.

The buy bust operation was conducted at about 2 p.m. along the national highway in Barangay Simuay, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao Norte.

Salik said the couple was to sell about 10 grams of shabu worth PHP68,000 to a PDEA undercover agent. They were immediately arrested after the handover.

“Upon follow up search, we recovered about 500 grams of shabu kept in a black sling bag with an estimate cost of PHP 3.4 million,” Salik told reporters, adding that the anti-narcotics agents have been following them for several months.

Also seized from them were mobile phones used in the transaction, assorted identification cards, a .45 caliber pistol ammunition, other personal items and a black Suzuki minivan used by the suspects.

PDEA agents were backed by police and Philippine Marines during the buy bust operation, Salik said.

Now detained at PDEA-BARMM detention facility, the couple is facing charges for violation of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and RA 10591 for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.