Maguindanao Norte drug peddler with over P1-M shabu, nabbed in Gen. Santos City drug bust

Peace and Order • 07:15 AM Sat Mar 9, 2024
Edwin O. Fernandez

KORONADAL CITY  – Acting on a tip, police operatives in Gen. Santos City arrested a 20-year-old student from Maguindanao del Norte and seized from him over P1 million worth of shabu on Friday night.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, police director for the Soccsksargen region, said operations of Police Station 6 and City Drug Enforcement Unit have executed a meticulously planned anti-illegal drug entrapment operation that led to the arrest of a drug trafficker and confiscation of approximately 155 grams of suspected shabu estimated to cost P1,054,000.00.

“The operation was conducted at 7:40 PM last night, at Purok 13, Escuala Village, Barangay Lagao, General Santos City,” Macaraeg said in a statement.

Police identified the suspect as “alias Emran," a 20-year-old student and tricycle driver from Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao Del Norte.

Macaraeg said the suspect is currently in the custody of Police Station 6 awaiting further legal proceedings.

Macaraeg commended the operating units and assured the public that the PNP will continue to intensify its anti-drug operations amid resurgence of prohibited stuff in recent months.

"In the face of relentless drug proliferation, we stand resolute in our mission to eradicate its grip on our community. Yet again, we emerge triumphant! My commendations to our units for their swift and decisive action in achieving this crucial milestone," he said in a statement. 

 

