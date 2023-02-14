Maguindanao Sur town poll official slain in Sultan Kudarat province ambush

TACURONG CITY – Unidentified gunmen ambushed and killed Monday a municipal election officer of Maguindanao del Sur in an ambush while he was heading for home in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat, police said.

Captain Jetro Doligas, municipal police chief of Lambayong, said Haviv Macabangen Maindan, municipal election officer of Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao del Sur, was driving his silver gray Toyota Fortuner when ambushed in Barangay Pingguiaman, Lambayong by still unidentified gunmen riding tandem on a motorbike at about 2 p.m.

“He was going home on board his Toyota Fortuner (LFX-553) to Lambayong in Sultan Kudarat from his office in Sultan sa Barongis,” Doligas said in a radio interview. He died on the spot.

The vehicle leaped toward the swamped roadside just beside the irrigation canal after the ambush.

Sultan sa Barongis Mayor Allandatu Angas was saddened by the death of the election official who he described as dedicated servant.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely death of our Municipal Election Officer, Haviv Macabangen Maindan,” the mayor said in a statement.

Capt. Doligas said investigation is still going on as to who were behind the ambush and who was the brain behind it.