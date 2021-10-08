Maguindanao vice mayoral aspirant collapses, dies

COTABATO CITY – A lady vice mayoral aspirant in Maguindanao on her way to the Commission on Elections office in Datu Piang town has collapsed and eventually died before reaching a hospital Thursday.

Town Mayor Victor Samama said last termer Sangguniang Bayan member Bai Diana Mantawil Mokalid was on her way to his house for an assembly before going to the Comelec office to file their certificates of candidacy when she collapsed.

She and other party members are to gather in the house of Mayor Samama before they will proceed to the Comelec at about 10 a.m.

A video posted by a relative showed the 67-years-old Mokalid was walking with other candidates heading to the mayor’s residence when she fell and collapsed.

Her supporters were chanting “Tita,” “Tita” as she and other candidates paraded around town leading to Samama’s home.

Mokalid, more known in Datu Piang as “Tita ng Bayan,” was to run for vice mayor with Samama as her running mate.

Relatives and supporters rushed her to nearby Midsayap hospital but expired along the way.

Emma Tahir Alim, one of her supporters, theorized exhaustion could have triggered her to collapse.