A Maguindanaon in Canadian airline’s workforce

COTABATO CITY - There is this full-blooded Maguindanaon working now in the Canadian Airlines International, the first in the firm’s history and something his relatives here are proud about.

The 41-year-old Cotabateño Khalidaffy Bayam, now in Toronto, Canada, is a full time flight attendant of the Canadian Airlines.

This was confirmed, via online Messenger, to this news outfit Wednesday by his relatives in Cotabato City and nearby Kabuntalan and Northern Kabuntalan towns.

Bayam is son of Hadji Daod Manduyog Dilangalen Bayam with spouse Salimbai.

He is nephew of Northern Kabuntalan Mayor Ramil Dilangalen.

Bayam’s relatives in this city and nearby towns in Maguindanao del Norte are proud of his employment with the Canadian Airlines International.

Bayam, who had studied at the University of the Immaculate Conception University in Davao City, was first employed in Saudi Arabia.

He relocated to Canada in search of a more promising job.

He first got employed in a restaurant in Canada and eventually got employed as flight attendant in the Canadian Airlines International.

The online Wikipedia says the airline firm is one of Canada’s largest, and has flights to 160 destinations in at least 17 countries in five continents.