  Tuesday Apr, 23 2024 08:49:49 PM

Maj. Gen. Rillera honors wounded soldiers in clash with BIFF in MagSur

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 19:45 PM Tue Apr 23, 2024
70
By: 
6th ID news release

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte - Major General Alex S. Rillera PA, Commander of the 6th Infantry Division/Joint Task Force Central, led the awarding of medals to seven soldiers wounded in the battle against the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter (BIFF).

The ceremony was held at Camp Siongco Station Hospital in the Headquarters of the 6th Infantry Division, Camp Siongco, Awang, DOS, Maguindanao del Norte, today.

The recipients of the wounded personnel medal were 2nd Lt. Knigle A. Bastian, Sgt Oliver F. Lanestosa, PFC Gerald B. Alawin, PFC Michael Composo, Pvt Jay-R T. Alocada, all members of the 1st Scout Ranger Battalion; PFC Jereco A. Watil of the 92nd Infantry Battalion, and SSg Rold O. Romualdo of the 99th Infantry Battalion.

In addition to pinning the medals, Maj. Gen. Rillera also provided cash assistance, groceries, and a basket of fruits to the wounded soldiers, with the assistance of Lt. Col. Erwin E. Felongco, the Assistant Chief of Staff for Personnel, G1.

It was reported that the seven soldiers were wounded in an encounter with 15 members of the BIFF-Karialan faction, which resulted in the death of BIFF leader Mohiden Animbang alias Karialan, Chairman of the BIFF-KF, his brother Saga Animbang, the operation chief of BIFF-KF, and ten others in the skirmish in Brgy. Kitango, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur, yesterday.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Maj. Gen. Rillera honors wounded soldiers in clash with BIFF in MagSur

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte - Major General Alex S. Rillera PA, Commander of the 6th Infantry Division/Joint Task Force Central, led the...

Cotelco announces power interruption sked in Kidapawan

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO): This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date...

Cotabato Light announces power service interruption for April 25

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company has announced a scheduled power interruption for April 25, Thursday affecting Bubong, Kalanganan...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (April 23, 2024)

HEADLINES 1   BIFF leader Kagi Karialan at 11 mga tauhan, patay sa Army offensive sa Maguindanao del Sur; sabi ng BIFF laban nila di pa...

Cops seize P2.7-M worth shabu in Maguindanao Norte buy-bust

COTABATO CITY - Policemen seized P2.7 million worth of shabu from a peddler entrapped in Barangay Limbo in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte...