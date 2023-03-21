Man with P1,7-M shabu nabbed in Polomolok sting

KORONADAL CITY – Collaborative effort of PRO 12 in intensified campaign against illegal-drugs resulted in the arrest of notorious drug peddler and interception of 260 grams of suspected shabu during drug-bust operation in Prk 1, Barangay Glamang, Polomolok, South Cotabato on March 20, 2023.

Operatives from RPDEU 12 - SarGen and South Cotabato tracker team; RID 12-Tracker Team Bravo, CIT GENSAN; RIU 12; PDEG-SOU 12; PDEU-SCPPO; RSOG 12 and Polomolok MPS, SCPPO in coordination with PDEA 12, conducted illegal drug entrapment operation at the aforementioned place which resulted in the arrest of Rey Demihillo Caspillo a.k.a Nonoy, 36 years old, married, farmer and a resident of Bo.3, Barangay Rizal, Banga, South Cotabato.

During the operation the poseur buyer was able to buy two pieces of medium sized sachet containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu weighing 10 grams using Php 1,000.00 marked money.

Recovered from the possession and control of the suspect were five large sized heat-sealed transparent sachets containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu weighing 250 grams with an overall estimated National Standard Drug Price amounting to Php 1,768,000.00.

Drug evidence are now submitted to Regional Forensic Unit, Camp Fermin G Lira Jr., General Santos City for laboratory examination, while the arrested suspect is presently detained in Polomolok MPS, SCPPO for proper disposition.

He will be facing charges for violation of sections 5 and 11, Article II of RA 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“I would like to commend the efforts of all those involved in this operation. This greatly shows the effectiveness of the PRO 12’s intel-gathering operation. This endeavor will surely be a big factor in incapacitating the flow of illegal drugs in our region. This is a clear display of dedication and bravery of our operatives to keep our communities safe,” Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, police director for the Soccsksargen region.