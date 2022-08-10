Manhunt launched vs. armed men in series of gun attacks in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY – Police have launched manhunt against gunmen involved in separate shooting incidents that left four persons dead in Maguindanao Tuesday.

Colonel Christopher Panapan, Maguindanao police director, told reporters he has ordered manhunt against the suspects to give justice to victims of lawlessness.

A couple was gunned down by two men riding tandem on motorbike in Datu Salibo, Maguindanao at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Major Roldan Kuntong, police chief of Datu Salibo, said the victims, identified as Salik Sulaiman, 47 and his wife Guiaria, 42, residents of Mamasapano, Maguindanao were on board a green multicab loaded with bananas.

“They were heading for home when attacked in a flooded area of the national highway in Barangay Sambolawan,” Kutong told reporters. Both died on the spot.

A tricycle driver, identified as Narex Bangkaling, 39, was hit by stray bullets and died too.

Police found empty shells for cal .45 pistol and 9mm pistol at the crime scene.

An hour later, unidentified gunman shot dead a tricycle driver in Barangay Dalican, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao. Bobot Masundig, 36, a resident of Cotabato City was killed on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds in the head and body.

Colonel Panapan said initial investigation showed that the shootings were triggered by personal grudge involving the victims and their attackers.

Police investigation continues.