Maranaws hail independent, inclusive, women-led Marawi Compensation Board

COTABATO CITY – The Government made good its promise to compensate Marawi war victims with a reparation board that is truly independent, inclusive and led by women, the Marawi Reconstruction and Conflict Watch (MRCW) declared in a press statement today.

“Our hopes are renewed by the appointment of members in the Marawi Compensation Board who are really committed to an independent, inclusive, responsive, and gender-sensitive application of the law,” the MRCW said.

MRCW has struggled to ensure that the MCB would be an objective and independent body dissociated from previous failures and corruption.

“These pressures were thwarted by the voices of the victims and their families, particularly the displaced and disadvantaged women who have yet to rebuild their homes,” it said.

MRCW underscored the appointment of five women out of the nine members of the MCB.

“We laud the appointments of Chairperson Atty. Maisara Dandamun Latiph, Atty. Sittie Aliyyah Lomondot Adiong, Prof. Dalomabi Lao Bula, Dr. Jamaica Lamping Dimaporo, and Atty. Romaisa Lomantong Mamutuk,” the MRCW said.

“The five women bring much-needed integrity into a rehabilitation process that has failed to provide long-suffering victims of the siege with relief and justice. They are well-known in the community, have been acknowledged for their development work, and are truly capable of leading the compensation process,” the group added.

Women's representation in the MCB bares a cardinal moment for gender equality and women's empowerment in the history of Muslim Mindanao and a merger of the hearts and minds of the people of Marawi. Internally displaced women, especially those from ethnic and religious minority groups bore the brunt of intersecting discrimination and oppression, exacerbated by the effects of the delayed rehabilitation more than five years after the Marawi siege.

“Women's representation in the board also ensures that the rights of Marawi internally displaced people are truly safeguarded,” it added.

MRCW looks forward to the expedited process of crafting and implementing the compensation law to ensure the transparent and efficient use of compensation funds, starting with the Php 1 billion allocated for 2023.

“We likewise laud the appointments of Engr. Mustapha Dimaampao, Atty. Mabandes Sumindad Diron Jr., Judge Moslemen T. Macarambon Sr., and Nasser Macapado Tabao.”

“We are confident that they will share the task of rendering justice to those who lost their lives and properties and have waited more than five years to rebuild their lives.”

“We are hopeful that the establishment of the MCB is the ultimate signal that our efforts to restore our lost dignity, reclaim our lives, and finally dream again will bear fruit,” the group added.

The MRCW is an independent multi-stakeholder dialogue group of professionals, experts, and network leaders who have collectively monitored and assessed the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Marawi since 2018.

Its members include Saripada "Tong" Pacasum, Jr, former Lanao Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officer; Jalilah Sapiin, BARMM teacher; Rolanisah Dipatuan-Dimaporo of BARMM’s Ministry of Health, Fedelinda Tawagon, Marawi’s Dansalan College president, McMillan Lucman, Lanao Sur provincial local government director, and Mohammad Abas - Executive Director, TASBIKKA, Inc, an NGO working for Bangsamoro communities. (Edwin O. Fernandez)