In Marawi, 2nd wife murdered husband’s 3rd wife

MARAWI CITY – A 40-year-old woman shot dead a 15-year-old the third wife of her husband in this Islamic City of the Philippines on Monday.

The Marawi City police office named the victim as “Jade” (not her real name) and the suspect as Cess (not her real name).

Police said jealousy pushed the woman (the second wife) to shot dead the third wife, a resident of Calanogas, Lanao del Sur when they, by chanced met, in this city.

The husband, Cess and Jade met in the man's home. It was not stated in the police report where is the man's first wife.

An argument ensued that ended with a gunburst.

The suspect, a resident of Marawi City, quickly fled after she reportedly shot Jade in the head.

The husband rushed Jade to Amai Pakpak Medical Center Hospital but later expired. Police said a pursuit operation led to the arrest of the woman who yielded the murder pistol, a caliber .45 pistol.

Investigators learned that Cess allegedly warned her husband not to try polygyny (man marrying more than one woman).

Police said the husband and the first wife had an agreement that he will never marry again.

Jade showed no remorse, investigators said. Islam allows a man to marry up to four wives with the blessings of the first and original wife.