Marcos vows to build an 'agile, resilient' PH

MANILA – Newly-installed President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. promised on Thursday to transform the Philippines into an "agile and resilient" nation under his leadership.

In his inaugural address delivered at the National Museum of the Philippines, Marcos said he would act in haste and avoid delays in making decisions, in a bid to give Filipinos a better life in a "safer" and "more prosperous" country.

"That is how agile and resilient Republics are made," he said. "The sooner we start, the surer and quicker the prospect of achieving our future. These are troubling times. What is happening to others can happen to us, but it will not. We see what's happening."

Marcos was also elated that an overwhelming number of Filipinos has chosen him to lead the country, trusting him to bring unity and success.

Sticking to his promise of unity during his watch, Marcos expressed confidence that all Filipinos "will go further together than against each other, pushing forward, not pulling each other back."

"I believe that if we but focus on the work at hand and at the work that will come to hand, we will go very far under my watch. You believe that too," Marcos said.

Changes 'benefiting all'

Marcos also vowed to pursue changes, even "radical" ones, that would benefit the Filipino people.

"The changes we seek will benefit all and will shortchange no one. I was not the instrument of change. You were that. You made that happen," he said. "I will need your help. I want to rely on it. But rest assured that I do not predicate success on a wide cooperation that is needed. I will get it done."