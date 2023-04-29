Marcos vows to prioritize dev’t of 2 new Maguindanao provinces

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday vowed to prioritize and support the development of the newly created provinces of Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte especially during the transition period.

During the oath-taking of the officials from the two provinces, Marcos said the success of these newly created Maguindanao provinces shall be of high priority for the national government.

"Asahan ninyo na ang national government, ay kami naman talaga ay malaking priority sa amin, malaking bagay sa amin na ito’y maging maayos dahil makakapagdala na tayo ng development sa iba’t ibang lugar na kung dati ay hindi pa natin nagawa, ngayon ay magagawa na natin (Rest assured that the national government will make this our top priority. This is a huge deal for us to make this work so that it could bring about development in different areas, that we could achieve it now) and that is why this is so important to give because this is a grand opportunity," Marcos said.

"You can count on us. You can count on me. And I think that we know each other well enough that we can trust each other to be in partnership with the success of both our new provinces," he added.

He noted that while there are some birthing pains in the process, the cooperation, understanding and compromise that the officials have displayed will lead to the attainment of two strong functioning provinces borne out of Maguindanao province.

One challenge that the President pointed out is how to organize the two provinces well so that the division of the province of Maguindanao will turn out to be to the benefit of both new provinces.

He said the government has an opportunity to make that transition most advantageous to all.

"Ang maganda siguro, masasabi natin kapag may bagong probinsya, may bagong constituency, may bagong LGU (The good thing here is that if there is a new province, there would be new constituencies, and a new local government unit)," he said.

Among those who were appointed and sworn in by the President Friday were Maguindanao del Norte Governor Abdulraop Abdul Macasena, Vice Governor Fatima Ainee Limbona Sinsuat, board members Armando Mastura, Mashur Ampatuan Biruar, Datu Rommel Seismundo Sinsuat, Alexa Ashley Tomawis, and Aldulnasser Maliga Abas.

The Maguindanao del Sur officials who took their oath of office were Governor Mariam Sangki Mangudadatu, Vice Governor Nathaniel Sangacala Midtimbang, board members Bobby Bondula Midtimbang, Ahmil Hussein Macapendeg, Yussef Abubakar Musali Paglas, Alonto Montamal Baghulit, and Taharudin Nul Mlor.

In May 2021, former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte signed into law Republic Act 11550, dividing the province of Maguindanao into two distinct and independent provinces known as Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur. (PNA)