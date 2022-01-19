MENRE distributes land titles, seedlings, ECC on BARMM anniv

COTABATO CITY — The Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy (MENRE) distributed Tuesday, Jan. 18, a total of 18 land titles, 60 seedlings, and an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) to its clients and partners as part of the celebration of the Bangsamoro region’s third founding anniversary.



Fourteen (14) of the land titles were granted to applicants from Maguindanao, three (3) from Basilan, and one (1) from Tawi-Tawi. Meanwhile, the 60 seedlings — 30 giant bamboo and 30 dao — were turned over to the Office of the Chief Minister (OCM) and ministries of the regional government.



Lastly, the ECC was issued to Al-Muzafar Agriventure, Inc. (AMAVI), a banana producer in Maguindanao province exporting to China, Japan, and Middle East.



BARMM Assistant Senior Minister Abdullah Cusain received the seedlings on behalf of the OCM, while AMAVI Compliant Officer Jona May Tee and Company Consultant Abdulrashid Kamag received the ECC.



One of MENRE’s mandates is to efficiently manage and administer land-related concerns and matters, manage and protect Bangsamoro forests and wetlands, and ensure the compliance of business sector stakeholders with the existing environmental laws, rules, and regulations.



In his message delivered by Deputy Minister Akmad Brahim, MENRE Minister Abdulraof Macacua said that the ministry will remain firm in performing its mandate to protect everyone’s environmental rights.



“And as we do that with all of you, we carry the values of Moral Governance and Al-Khalifa or stewards of this God-given earth,” Macacua said.



Meanwhile, Director Eshan Karl Mabang of MENRE’s Land Management Services (LMS) said that “the Ministry is committed to providing smooth land-related services to its transacting clients, especially now that the Document Tracking and Archiving of Land Records and Patent Applications (DALPA) program is being implemented.” (BIO)