Metro Cotabato Water District advisory
Water Service Advisory
What: Temporary Low Water Pressure to No Water in MCWD’s service areas
When: April 6, 2024, Saturday, starting at 9:00 pm to 1:00 am of April 7, 2024
Where: Areas Affected:
All service areas
Why: Interconnection of product line at the Dimapatoy Treatment Plant, Sitio Lomboy, Awang, DOS, Maguindanao del Norte
Ipinapaalam ng MCWD na makakaranas ng temporary low water pressure to no water sa lahat ng service areas nito, simula alas 9:00 ng gabi sa Sabado, April 6, 2024, hanggang ala 1:00 ng umaga ng April 7, 2024.
Ito ay dahil sa gagawing interconnection ng product lines sa Dimapatoy Treatment Plant, Sitio Lomboy, Barangay Awang, DOS, Maguindanao del Norte.
Sisikapin ng MCWD Maintenance crew na matapos kaagad ang nasabing interconnection.
Maraming Salamat po sa inyong pang-unawa.