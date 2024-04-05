  Friday Apr, 05 2024 02:13:51 AM

Metro Cotabato Water District advisory

Local News • 20:00 PM Thu Apr 4, 2024
MCWD
MCWD file photos

Water Service Advisory

What: Temporary Low Water Pressure to No Water in MCWD’s service areas

When: April 6, 2024, Saturday, starting at 9:00 pm to 1:00 am of April 7, 2024

Where: Areas Affected:

All service areas

Why: Interconnection of product line at the Dimapatoy Treatment Plant, Sitio Lomboy, Awang, DOS, Maguindanao del Norte

Ipinapaalam ng MCWD na makakaranas ng temporary low water pressure to no water sa lahat ng service areas nito, simula alas 9:00 ng gabi sa Sabado, April 6, 2024, hanggang ala 1:00 ng umaga ng April 7, 2024.

Ito ay dahil sa gagawing interconnection ng product lines sa Dimapatoy Treatment Plant, Sitio Lomboy, Barangay Awang, DOS, Maguindanao del Norte.

Sisikapin ng MCWD Maintenance crew na matapos kaagad ang nasabing interconnection.

Maraming Salamat po sa inyong pang-unawa.

 

