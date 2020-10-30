Midsayap tanod nabbed for selling P680,000 worth of shabu

COTABATO CITY ---- State agents seized P680,000 worth of shabu from a barangay tanod who fell in an entrapment operation in Midsayap, North Cotabato Wednesday.

The 42-year-old Randy Arida Manto is now in the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 12.

Naravy Duquiatan, director of PDEA-12, said Thursday Manto is a member of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team in Barangay Tumbras, an interior area in Midsayap town in the first district of North Cotabato.

He was frisked and immediately cuffed after selling P680,000 worth of shabu to a plainclothes agent of the PDEA-12 during an operation Wednesday in Barangay Tumbras.

Duquiatan said the operation that led to the arrest of Manto was assisted by the Midsayap municipal police and personnel of the Army’s 34th Infantry Battalion.