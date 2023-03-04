MILF member nabbed during drug buy bust in Gensan

GEN. SANTOS CITY – Focused law enforcement operation was conducted resulting to the arrest of an organic Moro Islamic Liberation Front-Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (MILF-BIAF) member on Dacera Avenue, Barangay City Heights, General Santos City on March 4, 2023.

Personnel of Police Station 6 – GSCPO, RID 12 Special Tracker Team Bravo and RSOG 12, in coordination with PDEA RO XII, facilitated the arrest of the suspect identified as Ansano Ayunan Abdullah Alias Sulo, 33 years old, High Value Individual (HVI) and a member of MILF-BIAF 101st Base Command 8th Unit.

Recovered from his possession were three (3) small rectangular heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance believed to be “shabu”, one five hundred peso bill utilized as buy bust money and one piece brown leather wallet containing assorted IDs, receipts and seven pieces twenty peso bill.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, PRO-12 regional director, commended the successful arrest of the suspect who is now under the temporary custody of Police Station 6 while the confiscated illegal drug items were submitted to RFU 12 laboratory for qualitative and quantitative examination.

“This accomplishment is a manifestation of PRO 12’s strengthened and continued effort in sustaining a drug-free region to ensure a safe environment for the community, as well as the future generation,” he said.