MILG: Lantawan public market building nearing completion

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today announced the ongoing construction of an MILG funded public market in Lantawan, Basilan is nearing completion.

"Our Public Market project in the municipality of Lantawan, province of Basilan is shaping up with the vibrant colors of its panolong now installed," BARMM Interior Minister lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo.

He said the the market will spur economic activity in this town and hopefully generate further employment.

Similar projects in different provinces of the Bangsamoro are also nearing completion.