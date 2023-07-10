  Monday Jul, 10 2023 09:46:53 PM

MILG: Lantawan public market building nearing completion

Economic News • 17:15 PM Mon Jul 10, 2023
61
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Soon, MILG-BARMM will turnover this state of the art public market to LGU Lantawan in Basilan province. (MILG photo)

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today announced the ongoing construction of an MILG funded public market in Lantawan, Basilan is nearing completion.

"Our Public Market project in the municipality of Lantawan, province of Basilan is shaping up with the vibrant colors of its panolong now installed," BARMM Interior Minister lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo.

He said the the market will spur economic activity in this town and hopefully generate further employment.

Similar projects in different provinces of the Bangsamoro are also nearing completion.

May be an image of 4 people, temple and text

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

MILG: Lantawan public market building nearing completion

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today announced the...

Cotabato Light announces NGCP scheduled power service interruption

What: NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION When: Tuesday, July 11, 2023 | 5:00 - 06:30 PM Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise...

Cosp arrest 3 in Banisilan anti-drug ops

COTABATO CITY - Police arrested three individuals involved in illegal drug trade during an entrapment operation on Sunday in Banisilan, North...

Experts call for more cybersecurity professionals in PH

CEBU CITY – Claiming more companies are experiencing cyberattacks, an official of USAID and a cybersecurity expert have called for more cybersecurity...

How prepared is Antipas for El Nino

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The local government of Antipas in North Cotabato was in the thick of preparations using various measures to cushion the impact of...