MILG minister presides over BARMM police regional advisory body

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao – The Regional Advisory Group of the Police in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has paid tribute to a fallen member of the advisory body – Dr. Ameril Usman.

The meeting was presided over by Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, BARMM interior and local government minister.

Part of the report of the Technical Working Group was the substantial contribution made by the Bangsamoro Regional Government to the PNP in the region that totalled over P53 million consisting of the new Regional Headquarters building in Camp Salipada K. Pendatun, Municipal Police stations across the region and patrol cars.

“This is perhaps, the biggest contribution made to the PNP in the country by a sub-national political entity,” Sinarimbo, also BARMM spokesperson, said.

“We paid tribute to the contribution of a good friend and fellow member of the Regional Advisory Group, the late Dr. Amz Usman, who made a great contribution in securing the health of our constituents during the height of the Covid 19 Pandemic,” Atty. Sinarimbo said.

Dr. Usman died last month due to lingering illness.

Sinarimbo also lauded BARMM police chief Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon.

“We are grateful to the new Regional Director of RRO BARMM, Police BGen John Guyguyon who made time to join our meeting. Thank you RD and the rest of the great Team from PRO BARMM for the continuing partnership,” Sinarimbo said.