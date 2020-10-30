  Friday Oct, 30 2020 10:48:11 AM

Minister Iqbal files Bangsamoro Education Code

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 05:00 AM Fri Oct 30, 2020
33
By: 
BPI-BARMM
Education Minister Mohaqher Iqbal

COTABATO CITY – Education Minister and Member of Parliament Mohagher Iqbal filed the proposed Bangsamoro Education Code (BEC) in the Bangsamoro Transition Authority parliament during a special session on Wednesday, October 28.

The BEC or BTA Parliament Bill No. 70 is “an act providing for the establishment, maintenance, and support of a complete and integrated system of quality education in the Bangsamoro”. It is one of the six priority legislations the BTA needs to pass during the transition period.

Minister Iqbal emphasized that the document is more than just a product of the legislative process. “Similar to how the Bangsamoro Organic Law meant to our aspiration for meaningful self-governance, the Education Code is the embodiment of our collective vision for an inclusive, relevant, effective, and transparent educational system in the region,” he said.

According to him, the code highlights the education ministry’s advocacy of “No Bangsamoro Child Shall Be Left Behind.”

BEC shall cover and govern all education systems, whether formal, non-formal and informal, public and private learning institutions, in all levels. Basic, higher and technical education shall be collectively referred to as the “Bangsamoro Education System”.

During his sponsorship speech, Iqbal discussed the salient features of the BEC such as the code is rooted in Bangsamoro history and struggle, Islamic Higher Education is now a reality, Indigenous Peoples Education is preserved, peace education is mainstreamed, financial support to public education institutions including public Madrasah, subsidy to private education institutions, and the right of sectarian schools to propagate their religious beliefs is not curtailed, among others.

Ending his speech, Iqbal also thanked his ministry’s partners who helped in crafting the BEC including the Asia Foundation and Institute of Bangsamoro Studies, the Australian Government’s Education Pathways to Peace Program, the Development Academy of the Philippines, and other independent consultants.

The BEC was referred Wednesday to the parliament’s Committee on Education. (Bureau of Public Information)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Lanao Sur hospital continues operations amid 8-hour blackout

ILIGAN CITY – The operations of the state-run Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC) in Marawi City remained unhampered despite the eight-hour...

Midsayap tanod nabbed for selling P680,000 worth of shabu

COTABATO CITY ---- State agents seized P680,000 worth of shabu from a barangay tanod who fell in an entrapment operation in Midsayap, North...

Minister Iqbal files Bangsamoro Education Code

COTABATO CITY – Education Minister and Member of Parliament Mohagher Iqbal filed the proposed Bangsamoro Education Code (BEC) in the Bangsamoro...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Oct 29, 2020)

HEADLINES: Mga libingan sa Cotabato Provice, sarado mula ngayon; mga mamamayan sa Koronadal City humabol pa sa huling araw ng pagbisita...

BTA approves Bangsamoro Administrative Code

COTABATO CITY – Bangsamoro Transition Authority approved the Bangsamoro Administrative Code (BAC) during a special session on its second regular...