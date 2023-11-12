MIPC issues statement as slain radioman is buried in MisOcc

MIPC Statement: Call for Action on Broadcaster Jumalon's Killing

With heavy hearts, we acknowledge the burial of Mr. Juan Jumalon, the Community Radio Broadcaster from Calamba, Misamis Occidental, which took place today, Sunday, November 12, 2023. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and the entire media community during this somber moment.

As we bid farewell to Mr. Jumalon, we recognize the solemnity of the occasion and extend our sympathy to all those who came together to pay their respects. His commitment to journalism and community service has left an indelible mark, and we honor his memory.

In the aftermath of this tragedy, we have learned that a significant reward has been pledged for information leading to the apprehension of the potential suspects in Mr. Jumalon's killing. The office of Governor Henry Oaminal Sr., on November 10, 2023, announced a reward of P500,000 for anyone providing information on the suspects' whereabouts. Additionally, a substantial reward of P3 million is offered to any law enforcement official who successfully arrests any of the individuals responsible for this heinous act.

The commitment to justice is further highlighted by the contributions of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, which has put up P100,000, and an additional P100,000 pledged to the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS).

These collective efforts demonstrate a united front against impunity and a shared determination to hold those accountable for Mr. Jumalon's untimely death. We commend the swift response of the local authorities in taking proactive measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.

We call upon the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by providing any relevant information that could lead to the swift arrest of the suspects. The reward money serves as a testament to the seriousness with which authorities are treating this case, and we encourage individuals with information to come forward and contribute to the pursuit of justice.

We fervently hope that the pursuit of justice for Mr. Jumalon is swift and unwavering. It is our collective aspiration that this case marks a turning point, that the sacrifice of Mr. Jumalon becomes a catalyst for change. We express our deepest hope that this will be the last such tragic incident and that justice will be served without delay.

This moment calls for a united front from the media industry and other stakeholders. We cannot let this tragedy fade into the list of unresolved cases. It is a clarion call for the media community, civil society, and authorities to unite, pushing for justice until it is served. We demand sustained attention and action to ensure that Mr. Jumalon's death is not in vain and that it serves as a rallying cry for a safer and more secure environment for journalists in the Philippines.

This tragic incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by journalists in the Philippines. As we mourn the loss of Mr. Jumalon, we reiterate the importance of prioritizing media safety and fostering an environment where journalists can carry out their work without fear of violence or reprisals. We stand united in our commitment to upholding press freedom and protecting those who play a crucial role in the fabric of our society.

MINDANAO INDEPENDENT PRESS COUNCIL INC. (MIPC)