MisOc radioman's slay undermine human rights, press freedom, democratic principles: MIPC

DAVAO CITY – The Mindanao Independent Press Council Inc. (MIPC Inc.) expressed its deep sorrow and strong condemnation of the brutal killing of Mr. Juan Jumalon, a well-known independent community radio broadcaster in Calamba, Misamis Occidental.

MIPC Inc. highlights its grave concern and unequivocal condemnation of this violent assault against a media member.

The council stated, “Such attacks not only harm individuals but also undermine human rights, press freedom, and democratic principles.” Sadly, incidents of this nature have become increasingly common in the country, “underscoring that such acts have no place in a just and civilized society.”

MPIC urged authorities to “promptly and decisively respond to this tragedy.”

The council emphasized, “It is imperative to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation to identify and bring the perpetrator(s) to justice.” This incident emphasizes the importance of safeguarding the lives and security of journalists in the Philippines and implementing measures to prevent such attacks from recurring. Authorities are called upon to commit to protecting journalists, “who play a vital role in upholding transparency and accountability in society.”

“Regrettably, the Philippines has experienced a concerning pattern of media-related violence over the years, putting journalists and media workers at risk.” These professionals often face threats, harassment, and violence during their work. The council stressed, “Such incidents not only harm individual journalists but also impede the media’s ability to fulfill its crucial role in a democratic society.”

Ensuring the safety of journalists and upholding principles of press freedom and free expression is paramount, the council said. “The state of media safety in the Philippines remains a pressing issue, and it is imperative that journalists can conduct their work without fearing violence, intimidation, or reprisals.”

Collaborative efforts between authorities, civil society, and the international community are crucial in addressing these challenges and fortifying journalist protection in the country.

The MIPC Inc. extended its condolences to Mr. Juan Jumalon’s family, friends, and colleagues and stands in solidarity with the media community in Misamis Occidental during this trying period. The organization calls for swift action to bring those responsible for this senseless act to justice and to reinforce journalist protection in the Philippines.

According to the initial police report, the “57-year-old broadcaster was fatally shot inside his radio station, 94.7 Calamba Gold FM, within his residence at 5:35 a.m. on November 5.” Despite immediate medical attention, Mr. Jumalon was declared dead upon arrival at Calamba District Hospital.

According to police, the motive behind the killing is currently under investigation.