More than 5k civilians flee police ops vs. ex-mayor in Sulu

COTABATO CITY – The police operation against a former town mayor in Sulu who have search warrants rose to more than 5,000, the social welfare office in Sulu said.

In his social media post, Member of Parliament Nabil Tan reported that many of the displaced families Matatal Gym, Maimbung, Sulu. Most of them from Bualo Lipid who fled their homes firefight erupted between government forces and armed followers of former Maimbung Vice Mayor Pando Mudjasan.

Police were to serve arrest warrants against Mudjasan for various crimes but he resisted, triggering heavy firefight.

Reports reaching the police regional office here said at least 13 other police, soldiers and civilians were injured in the succeeding skirmishes.

Two of the injured were civilians. A member of Special Action Force was killed while six of his companions were injured.

Killed was Patrolman Regime Lachica Gacod of PNP Special Action Force.

It remained unclear if Mudjasan was injured in the firefight.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, BARMM police regional director, said the followers of Mudjasan opened fire on approaching lawmen during the operation at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Aside from former vice mayor, Mudjasan is also a commander of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF).

As of posting, sporadic gunfire was still heard from the village.

Nobleza said the former vice mayor has standing warrants of arrest for double murder, multiple murder, two counts for frustrated murder, and for violation of RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regular Act.