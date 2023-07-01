Moro couple killed in Maguindanao Sur ambush

COTABATO CITY - Gunmen killed a Moro couple in an ambush in Shariff Aguak town in Maguindanao del Sur at dusk Thursday, an attack that caused panic among villagers.

Major Haron Macabanding, Shariff Aguak municipal police chief, told reporters Friday Nokoy Abdul, 54, and his 49-year-old spouse, Siaya, both died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

They were together in their tricycle, on their way home from the town proper of Shariff Aguak, when their attackers, positioned along their route in Barangay Labu-Labu Mother, opened fire, killing them instantly.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said personnel of the Shariff Aguak Municipal Police Station and intelligence agents from the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office are to cooperate in identifying the culprits for prosecution.

Macabanding said the mayor of Shariff Aguak, Akmad Ampatuan, had ordered all barangay officials under him to help investigators put closure to the incident.

Two members of a police mobile force under the Maguindanao PPO were killed while four policemen were hurt in an ambush last June 15 in another barangay in the same town.