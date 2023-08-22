  Tuesday Aug, 22 2023 05:48:40 PM

Motorcycle-riding cop dead in Lanao del Norte road mishap

TIMRA Reports • 12:45 PM Tue Aug 22, 2023
By: 
John Felix Unson
COTABATO CITY --- A motorcycle-riding policeman died instantly after hitting a dump truck parked along an unlit stretch of a highway in an interior barangay in Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte before dawn Sunday.

Col. Sandy S. Vales, Lanao del Norte provincial police director, said Monday the fatality, Patrolman Jhon Ryan Guardaquivil Baylan, belonged to the 1005th Mobile Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion under the Police Regional Office-10.

In an initial statement dispatched late Sunday the Kapatagan Municipal Police Station said Baylan was riding his motorcycle without a crash helmet when he rammed a dump truck parked ahead in a portion of the highway in Purok 2 in Barangay Taguitic at past 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

Probers in the Kapatagan MPS said Baylan was from Barangay Lapinig then, on his way to an interior area in Taguitic, when he figured in the accident that resulted in his death.

 

