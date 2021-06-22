MSSD allocates P4M for indigent patients in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY — Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD), Cotabato Sanitarium Hospital, and Maguindanao Provincial Hospital entered into agreements, amounting to Php4,000,000.00, to cater the medical needs of indigent patients in Maguindanao.



MSSD Minister Atty. Raissa Jajurie, Maguindanao Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) Chief Dr. Elizabeth Samama, and Cotabato Sanitarium Hospital Chief Dr. Ibrahim V. Pangato. Jr. signed Memoranda of Agreements (MOAs) on June 17 and 18.



Each hospital will receive Php2,000,000.00 which will cover the hospitalization expenses, medicines, medical treatment and procedures, including laboratory, CT scan, dialysis, MRIs, anti-retroviral therapy, and chemotherapy of the identified and validated poor and eligible beneficiaries.



The said social intervention is under the MSSD's Bangsamoro Critical Assistance for Indigents in Response to Emergency Situation (B-CARES).



Earlier this month, the Ministry also signed MOAs with Community Health Services Cooperative Hospital (COHESCO) in Midsayap and Dr. R.A.M Albutra General Hospital in Kabacan, North Cotabto.



Each hospital will receive Php1,000,000.00 each to cater the indigent patients in Special Geographic Area (SGA) of Bangsamoro region.



Last year, Basilan General Hospital in Isabela City, Datu Halun Sakilan Memorial Hospital in Tawi-Tawi, Sulu Provincial Hospital and Panguntaran District Hospital both in Sulu, Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Lanao del Sur, and Cotabato Regional and Medical Center in Cotabato City have also received financial assistance from MSSD for indigent patients. (Bangsamoro Information Office)