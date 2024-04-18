MSSD-BARMM condemns attack against lady employees; PRO-BAR offers P100K reward for info on attackers

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has condemned the Wednesday night attack on its three employees that left a 27-year-old middle-level executive dead and her companion injured.

“There is no space for such senseless killing in the Bangsamoro region. We condemn in the strongest terms this affront to workers in the field of social services,” the MSSD, headed by Minister Raisa Jajurie, said in a statement after Ms. Christhea Angela Aragoncillo, logistics management officer of MSSD Maguindanao del Norte provincial office, and resident of Barangay Rosary Heights 10, Cotabato City

“While the identity of the assailant is yet to be determined, we are closely working with the authorities in their investigation to hopefully serve justice. In the meantime, we urge the public to avoid the spread of unverified information and to be more discerning as a show of respect to Thia's family, loved ones, and friends in this hour of grief,” it added.

The MSSD also said that “while this tragic loss has taken us all aback, we will not falter in our mission to uplift Bangsamoro lives.”

Colonel Salman Sapal, the Maguindanao police provincial director, said Aragoncillo was with two other lady co-workers in the car.

Injured was Aragoncillo’s officemate, Norhana Ado of Barangay Tanuel, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte. Nancy Lu of Barangay Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, also in Maguindanao Norte, escaped unscathed.

“Aragoncillo died on the spot while one of her companions was injured,” Sapal said.

According to Sapal, the three ladies were on their way home from MSSD Maguindanao Field Office in Barangay Semba aboard a white Toyota Veloz driven by Aragoncillo.

Upon reaching Barangay Broce, they were attacked by a motorcycle gunman.

“The crime scene investigators have recovered seven fired cartridge cases for caliber .45 pistol,” Sapal said an interview over DXMS Radyo Bida.

Police investigators are yet to determine d the motive of the attack but Sapal believed it could be work-related. Sapal condemned the attack and urged those who have information about the incident to help the police identify, and eventually, arrest the perpetrator.

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, PRO-BAR regional director, offered a P100,000 bounty for anyone who can provide information leading to the identification and arrest of the gunman who shot dead the lady employee of the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) in Maguindanao del Norte Wednesday night.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, BARMM police regional director, also condemned the attack against three lady employees of MSSD-Maguindanao del Norte that left Aragoncillo dead and the wounding of one of her two co-workers.

“The PRO BAR extends our deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the victim. We stand in solidarity with the families of the victims throughout this difficult period. Hence, PRO BAR is fully committed to swiftly identifying and apprehending the perpetrators behind this incident,” Tanggawohn said.

Tanggawohn also directed Colonel Salman Sapal to conduct a thorough investigation into the killing of Aragoncillo and order the intensive manhunt operation against the perpetrator involved in this brutal crime.

“We also appeal to the public to join forces with the PNP and other government authorities in our pursuit to bring justice to the families of the victims,” Tanggawon said, adding that “the cooperation and support of the community are valuable in solving this crime and ensure the safety of our society.” (With reports from Edwin O. Fernandez)