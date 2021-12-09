MTIT-BARMM gears up for grandiose Shariff Kabunsuan festival

COTABATO CITY – After two years of hiatus, the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), through the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism (MTIT) will commemorate the arrival of Islam in mainland Mindanao.

The activity for the annual Shariff Kabunsuan Festival will commence on December 15.

It will be a series of events to be highlighted by the “Guinakit” fluvial parade or the reenactment of the arrival of Missionary from Johore Shariff Mohammad Kabunsuan via the Rio Grande de Mindanao.

“Shariff Kabunsuan did not only brought Islam but culture, tradition, commerce and trade and love for the natives of this island,” said MTIT Director General Rossalaini Alonto-Sinarimbo.

Sinarimbo said the activities include the conduct of a week-long trade fair, tourism exhibit, photo gallery, among others.

The activities will also promote locally produced products and connect the local market presence of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to individuals and institutional buyers.

The ‘Guinakit’ Fluvial Parade on Dec. 19 will feature “bancas” or Moro boats colorfully decorated with Maguindanaon inspired cloth in vivid colors of yellow, red, and green, as they enter the “bucana” (mouth) of Rio Grande de Mindanao, where a reenactment of the landing of Sharif Kabunsuan shall be done (on Dec. 19).

It will also feature authentic dishes and delicacies (with a twist) thru Kandulang at Grand Pagana on Dec. 19, and a fashion show called "Habing Bangsamoro" to showcase designs of famous designers from Maguindanao and Cotabato City on Dec. 17.

Sinarimbo said the celebration will strictly follow the minimum health protocols.

“We will strictly observe minimum public health protocols. Primary concern natin ay iyong health in all celebration or gathering,” she said.

The ministry will be collaborating with Bangsamoro Commission for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage (BCPCH) and the Association of Tourism Officers of Maguindanao (ATOM).

Today’s celebration will be participated in by Sharifa Mangatong Areef Mohammad Omar Akeel or Sharifa Akeel-Mangudadatu is a Filipino model and titleholder of Mutya ng Pilipinas 2018 and Miss Asia Pacific International 2018.

This year’s theme is “Reliving the past for the empowered Bangsamoro.”