Multiple murder suspect nabbed in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - Joint operatives from Datu Odin Sinsuat police office, PNP Mobile Force Company, PNP intelligence unit and Maguidanao PNP have arrested, based on warrant of arrest, a man wanted for multiple murder.

The supsect, identified as Anwar Guiday Kusin, was nabbed in Barangay Awang, DOS, Maguidnanao on Saturday.

After the suspect was spotted in Barangay Awang, operating units were sent to effect the arrest.

The Police Regional Office of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region is relentless in pursuing criminals and delivering them into the fold of justice.

This is in adherence to its commitment to fight all forms of criminalities in the Bangsamoro Region.###