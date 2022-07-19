Municipal election officer in Basilan shot dead

COTABATO CITY - Gunmen shot dead in a daring attack Tuesday the election officer of the politically-hostile Al-Barka town in Basilan.

Initial reports reaching the headquarters of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in nearby Parang, Maguindanao said Ruayna Sayyadi died instantly from gunshot wounds.

DXNO RADYO KOMUNIDAD quoted Atty. Roberto del la Peña, provincial election supervisor of Comelec Basilan, as saying that Sayaddi was gunned down by an unidentified assailant while serving the voters registration at the Comelec's satellite office in Barangay Doña Ramona, Isabela City.

The suspects had escaped even before responding policemen could reach the scene.

Sayyadi had served as election officer of Hadji Muhammad Ajul town in Basilan prior to her having been assigned to Al-Barka by the Commission on Elections.