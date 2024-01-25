  Thursday Jan, 25 2024 09:39:15 AM

"Musang" captured by power firm workers, turned over to MENRE and freed back to the wild

Climate Change/Environment • 22:30 PM Wed Jan 24, 2024
Arlene Valdez Hepiga
Cotabato Light and MENRE employees view the "Musang" that the power firm workers, captured and turned over to MENRE-BARMM (Cotabato Light photo)

The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) employees have safely turned over a captured Philippine Palm Civet (Paradoxurus hermaphroditus), locally known as "Musang,” to the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy (MENRE) in the Bangsamoro region.

The civet cat was released back to its natural habitat at Lower Dimapatoy in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao Del Norte, on the same day through the joint efforts of the MENRE, Biodiversity Resources Management Division and Biodiversity, Ecosystems, Research, and Development Services (BERDS) and CENRO 1st District of Maguindanao.

In compliance with its commitment to environmental stewardship, Cotabato Light and Power Company will collaborate with the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy (MENRE)-BARMM to facilitate the safe and responsible turnover of any species inside the office compound.

This collaboration demonstrates our support for government initiatives to preserve and protect the environment.

