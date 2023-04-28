In the name of peace, Maguindanao del Sur, del Norte leaders unite, take oath before PBBM

MANILA - Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte leaders today take oath of office before President Ferdinand Marcos, ending exchanges of positions and stance about the governorship of newly created provinces.

Maguindanao del Norte Gov. Abduraof Macacua and Vice Governor Bai Ainee Sinsuat took their oath before the President in Malcanang Friday afternoon. Earier, Gov. Bai Mariam Mangudadatu and Vice Gov. Nathaniel Midtimbang also took oath of office.

No other details were relased by Malacanang press office about the event.