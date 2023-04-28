  Friday Apr, 28 2023 06:37:38 PM

In the name of peace, Maguindanao del Sur, del Norte leaders unite, take oath before PBBM

Breaking News • 17:30 PM Fri Apr 28, 2023
35
By: 
Vernon Bermudez

MANILA - Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte leaders today take oath of office before President Ferdinand Marcos, ending exchanges of positions and stance about the governorship of newly created provinces.

Maguindanao del Norte Gov. Abduraof Macacua and Vice Governor Bai Ainee Sinsuat took their oath before the President in Malcanang Friday afternoon. Earier, Gov. Bai Mariam Mangudadatu and Vice Gov. Nathaniel Midtimbang also took oath of office.

No other details were relased by Malacanang press office about the event. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

In the name of peace, Maguindanao del Sur, del Norte leaders unite, take oath before PBBM

MANILA - Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte leaders today take oath of office before President Ferdinand Marcos, ending exchanges of...

Cotabato Light announces power service interruption for April 29

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company has announced power service interruption in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on Saturday,...

Cotelco announces power interruption in Kabacan

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO): This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date...

4 suspected robbers slain in clash with North Cotabato cops

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Four suspected holduppers were killed during police pursuit operations in Mlang, North Cotabato Thursday night. Lt. Colonel...

First Lady Liza, Sec. Abalos meet with the Mangudadatus of Sultan Kudarat and Maguindanao

Bumisita si First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, maybahay ni Pang. Bongbong Marcos Jr, kasama si Secretary Benjamin Abalos ng Department of Interior and...