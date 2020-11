COTABATO CITY - Two more confirmed Covid-19 patients have died in Region 12, raising the total number of fatalities to 101.

In a bulletin Sunday night, the two fatalities include an 81-year-old male femnale were from Cotabato City and a 43-year-old male from Gen. Santos City.

The Department of Health reported 25 new cases and 23 patients have recovered from the disease.