NDBC COVID WATCH: 42 patients recover in Soccsksargen, 45 new infections recorded

COTABATO CITY – Two residents of North Cotabato and Cotabato City have died due to novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as of yesterday, raising the death toll on Covid-related disease to 64 in Region 12, the Department of Health reported Tuesday.

One of the fatalities was an 82-year-old female from Cotabato City. She was the region’s 2,183rd confirmed Covid-19 case. Her cause of death was “acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19 confirmed.”

The other was a 61-year-old female from Arakan, North Cotabato. She was the 1,629th reported confirmed case in Region 12. Her cause of death was also “acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19 Confirmed.”

As of Tuesday, 42 patients who have the virus have recovered and have returned home, raising the total number of patients who defeated the virus to 1,504.

Of the 42 cases in the region, 20 were from Gen. Santos City, 18 in South Cotabato, three in Cotabato City and one in North Cotabato.

Meanwhile, 45 new cases were reported as of yesterday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 2,189.

Gen. Santos City has the highest new confirmed cases with 19 followed by South Cotabato with 12, Cotabato City had 11, North Cotabato two and one in Sultan Kudarat.

Region wide, Gen. Santos City and South Cotabato have both tallied 624 cases followed by Cotabato City with 452, North Cotabato 186, Sarangani 155 and Sultan Kudarat with 148.