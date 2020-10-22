  Thursday Oct, 22 2020 07:10:49 AM

NDBC COVID WATCH: 44 patients recover, 50 new ones added to the list

Local News • 05:15 AM Thu Oct 22, 2020
21
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY – Forty-four more patients who have the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Region 12 have recovered as of Wednesday night, the Department of Health (DOH-12) today said.

With 44 new patients having survived the disease, Region 12 now has a total of 1,548 individuals who defeated the virus.

Of the number of patients who survived, 22 were from Gen. Santos City, 10 in Cotabato City, North Cotabato five, South Cotabato four, Sarangani two and one in Sultan Kudarat.

Also as of yesterday, 50 new cases were reported in the Soccsksargen Region, raising the confirmed cases to 2,239.

Of the 50 new cases, 13 were from Cotabato City, Sarangani and South Cotabato have 12 each, Gen. Santos City with 11 and one each from Sultan Kudarat and North Cotabato.

South Cotabato remained to have the highest number with 636 followed by GenSan with 635. Sultan Kudarat has the least with 149.

Of the total 2,239 cases, 627 are active while the region has 64 Covid-19 related deaths.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

MAFAR distributes machineries to improve farmers’ income and productivity

COTABATO CITY—Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR) started Oct. 21 the initial mass distribution of the 72 units farming...

BARMM Health Ministry steps up fight against measles, rubella, polio, Covid-19

COTABATO CITY—Health officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) are strengthening its effort to prevent possible...

NDBC COVID WATCH: 44 patients recover, 50 new ones added to the list

COTABATO CITY – Forty-four more patients who have the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Region 12 have recovered as of Wednesday night, the...

NoCot flash floods kill farmer; 12k residents displaced by calamity in Maguindanao

PAGALUNGAN, Maguindanao  – Torrential rains spawned by recent weather disturbances in Mindanao have triggered flash floods in North Cotabato and...

2 Makilala residents drown in rampaging floods

NORTH COTABATO - Two residents were drowned Tuesday in floodwaters that flowed downstream through a large river in Makilala town following heavy...