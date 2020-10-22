NDBC COVID WATCH: 44 patients recover, 50 new ones added to the list

COTABATO CITY – Forty-four more patients who have the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Region 12 have recovered as of Wednesday night, the Department of Health (DOH-12) today said.

With 44 new patients having survived the disease, Region 12 now has a total of 1,548 individuals who defeated the virus.

Of the number of patients who survived, 22 were from Gen. Santos City, 10 in Cotabato City, North Cotabato five, South Cotabato four, Sarangani two and one in Sultan Kudarat.

Also as of yesterday, 50 new cases were reported in the Soccsksargen Region, raising the confirmed cases to 2,239.

Of the 50 new cases, 13 were from Cotabato City, Sarangani and South Cotabato have 12 each, Gen. Santos City with 11 and one each from Sultan Kudarat and North Cotabato.

South Cotabato remained to have the highest number with 636 followed by GenSan with 635. Sultan Kudarat has the least with 149.

Of the total 2,239 cases, 627 are active while the region has 64 Covid-19 related deaths.