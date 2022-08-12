New 6th chief to honor fallen state soldiers and Moro freedom fighters

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – The new commander of the 6th Infantry Division on Thursday said he will always recognize the gallantry of government troops in protecting the Filipino people as well as give recognition to the Mujahideens (freedom fighters) who fought for the Bangsamoro where the 6th ID operates.

“I would love to give due respect and recognition to the fallen heroes of the Armed forces of the Philippines and also to the mujahideen fighters of our brothers in the Bangsamoro who fought for peace in this area,” Maj. Gen. Roy Galido, 6th ID chief, said in his speech after he officially assumed post.

“It’s high time that we recognize the efforts of both sides, all we want now is peace and prosperity in this region,” Maj. Gen. Galido added.

Philippine Army chief Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr presided over the change of command program from Maj. Gen. Roberto Capulong who served as OIC 6th ID for more than a month.

Major Generals Galido and Capulong both belonged to PMA “Bigkis Lahi” Class of 1990.

He then called on leaders of the Bangsamoro government, including those who will compose the new Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

To the newly elected leaders in the 6th ID AOR, Gen. Galido said: “Let us communicate and coordinate our plans because if we do not, we will not achieve the common goal of developing this area.”

“This area needs leaders that will bring the Bangsamoro out of poverty, we need leaders who will lead them to opportunity and we need leaders to make the lives of the ordinary Bangsamoro member better than before and of course make the bangsamoro region a better place to live,” Galido said.

He insisted on the importance of open communication between leaders and the AFP to maintain peace in the locality.

“My lines will be opened, my thoughts will be very clear and my mission is very simple, we will lead the people, the Bangsamoro to have a better life. And we will cooperate with each other to achieve this,” he said.

Maj. Gen. Galido is not new to the 6th ID area of operation, having been assigned as head of the now defunct Task Force Tugis, TF Bigkis Lahi, 38th Infantry Battalion commander, 40th IB commander, 601st brigade commander and as deputy commander of the Philippine Army.

He lauded Pres. Marcos for choosing him, OIC Defense Sec. Faustino for endorsing him and for Gen. Brawner.

He also lauded his mistah, Maj. Gen. Capulong, “Mistah you have done so much for the command, this made my task less difficult. Thank you for being the John the Baptist.” (FC)