  Sunday Nov, 22 2020 04:23:07 PM

No clues yet on murder in Maguindanao of ex-Jolo cop chief

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 11:00 AM Sun Nov 22, 2020
105
By: 
John M. Unson
Screengrab from Senate of the Philippines YouTube Channel during inquiry on the Jolo shooting.

MAGUINDANAO --- Authorities are clueless yet on Saturday’s murder of the former police chief of Jolo whose subordinates then shot dead four Army agents in a mysterious encounter in June.

The 41-year-old Lt. Col. Walter Annayo, not a captain as stated in an initial report from the municipal police station in Sultan Mastura town in Maguindanao, died on the spot from bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

Annayo had just alighted from his Toyota Fortuner sports utility vehicle to buy buco juice from a vending stall along a stretch of the Secretary Narciso Ramos Highway in Barangay Macabiso, Sultan Mastura when his attackers riding another SUV came close and opened fire.

Brig. Gen. Samuel Rodriguez, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, on Sunday ordered an extensive search for Annayo's killers.

Annayo, who hailed from Baguio City, was reassigned to the PRO-BAR headquarters in Camp SK Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao after the controversial incident in Jolo, capital town of Sulu.

Annayo was chief of the police station in Jolo that hit the news after a team of local policemen shot dead in a busy spot in that southern town four agents of the Army’s Intelligence Service Unit, Major Marvin Indammog and companions Captain Irwin Managuelod, Sgt. Eric Velasco and Corporal Abdal Asula, in an alleged shootout that has since remained unsolved.

Indammog was then commanding officer of the Army’s ISU unit in Region 9 covering the Zamboanga Peninsula and the provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi in the Bangsamoro region.

In a report to PRO-BAR’s headquarters, the Sultan Mastura police station said the killers of Annayo fled towards the direction of Parang, a seaside town in the first district of Maguindanao province.

Intelligence agents from units of the Philippine Navy’s 1st Marine Brigade covering Maguindanao’s neighboring Sultan Kudarat, Sultan Mastura, and Parang towns have been mobilized to help the PRO-BAR identify the culprits.

Brig. Gen. Jonas Lumawag, commander of the 1st Marine Brigade, has directed their agents to enlist the support of barangay folk in helping the PRO-BAR establish the identities of the gunmen behind the murder of Annayo. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

No clues yet on murder in Maguindanao of ex-Jolo cop chief

MAGUINDANAO --- Authorities are clueless yet on Saturday’s murder of the former police chief of Jolo whose subordinates then shot dead four Army...

Join the Oblates, be missionaries as priests and brothers

CALLED TO BE MISSIONARIES as priests and brothers! Come and join us! Discover the world in service and love! SUBUKAN MO NA!

NDBC COVID 19 WATCH: 91 healed, 39 new cases, 2 fatalities in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - A total of 91 novel coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients have been healed from the disease, the Department of Hedalth (DOH-12...

Police chief in deadly Jolo misencounter killed in Maguindanao

MAGUINDANAO --- Gunmen killed on Saturday the officer at the helm of the Jolo police station when policemen killed four Army agents in a mysterious...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Nov. 21, 2020)

NEWSCAST HEADLINES: 1.  Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process o OPAPP employee sa Cotabato City, COVID-19 positive 2...