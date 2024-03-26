North Cotabato highway mishap victims identified

MGA NAKILALANG BIKTIMA SA ANTIPAS TRAGEDY, NADAGDAGAN PA; DALAWANG BANGKAY DI PA TUKOY

NARITO naman ang kumpletong pangalan at detalye mula sa Antipas PNP:

a. Mark Anthony Q. Bunda (Driver of the Utility Van), 26 years old, male, single driver and a res of Brgy Pob Antipas -------- Driver of the Utility Van - DOA

b. Irish L. Lopez, 30 years old, female, single, self-employed of Brgy Luhong, Antipas, Cot - DOA

c. Mary Jane L. Lopez, 52 years old, married, housewife and a res of Brgy Luhon, Antipas, Cot -DOA

d. Genevieve D, Vicente, 58 yrs old, married, widow and res of Luhong, Antipas, Cot -DOA

e. Kimberly C. Armada, 20 yrs old, female, single, student and a res of Pob Antipas -DOA

f. Xian P, Gellantilay, 5 yrs old, single, male a res of Kiab, Antipas, Cot - DOA

g. May Grace T Aaron, 38 yrs old, married, housewife and a res of Brgy Dolores, Antipas – DOA

h. Perse Veranda C. Balolong, 73 yrs old, female, married, and a res of Pob Antipas -DOA

i. Ernesto BR, Balolong Sr. 82 yrs old, married and a res of Pb Antipas, Cot - DOA

j. Shirley S. Pojas, 28 years old, single and a res of Brgy Kiyaab, Antipas, Cot –DOA

k. Winston Romano Sorsano, 40 yrs old, married, Aircondition Technician and a res. of San Marino Blk 7, Lot 16, Das Mariñas, Cavite-DOA

l. Michael Jason Heguinto, 27 years old, single, J & T Courier, and a res. of Brgy Linao, Matalam, Cotabato-DOA

m. Virginia Wayno Rufino, legal age, married, housewife and a res. of Prk 6 Brgy Sarayan, Matalam, Cot-DOA

n. Maricel Ambay Castillon, 40 years old, married, OFW and a res. of Brgy Poblacion, Antipas, Cotabato-DOA

o. Ryse Vince Lopez Suan, 6 yrs old, minor and a res of Luhong Antipas, Cot. – declared dead after several minutes by attending Physician of AMSHI

p. Rosario Lopez Reyes of Brgy Luhong still admitted at the Antipas Medical Specialist Hos Inc.

q. And Two (2) unidentified dead bodies 1 Male and 1 Female.

Suspect: Vehicle 2 (HOWO Ten Wheelers Dump truck)

a. Edwin Dumapias Nasiad (Driver of HOWO 10 wheeler truck) 49 years old, married, and a resident of Purok 2 Brgy. Tulungan Giuhing Digos City-Incurred minor injury

b. Wilmark Josol Panoy (Helper), 27yo, single and res Prk Batangueño, San Jose Digos City- Incurred minor injury

c. Gregorio Wallace Casiño (Passenger) 53 years old, married Media Practitioner- Incurred minor injury