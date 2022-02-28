Only 23 persons test positive of COVID-19 in Region 12, only 1 in NoCot
52
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 27, 2022 (6:00 PM)
TWENTY-THREE (23) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWENTY-SEVEN (27) NEW RECOVERIES
TWO (2) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Midsayap, North Cotabato,
Overall, there are a total of 69,618 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 723 (1.04%) are active cases, 66,368 (95.33%) recoveries and 2,495 (3.58%) COVID-19 related deaths.