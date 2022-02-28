  Monday Feb, 28 2022 09:58:06 PM

Only 23 persons test positive of COVID-19 in Region 12, only 1 in NoCot

HEALTH • 19:45 PM Sun Feb 27, 2022
52
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 27, 2022 (6:00 PM)

TWENTY-THREE (23) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWENTY-SEVEN (27) NEW RECOVERIES

TWO (2) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Midsayap, North Cotabato, 

Overall, there are a total of 69,618 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 723 (1.04%) are active cases, 66,368 (95.33%) recoveries and 2,495 (3.58%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Phippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF FEBRUARY 27, 2022 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE ARAKAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY 7 (1CASE) 1 (10 CASES) 1 NORALA SURALLAH SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 5 CASES) ISULAN LAMBAYONG TACURONG CITY 1 3 1 REGION XII 23 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page (Page1of1) of1) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS FEBRUARY 27, 2022 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES ANTIPAS CARMEN 2 (8 RECOVERIES) 5 2 1 (13 RECOVERIES) PIGCAWAYAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 4 KORONADAL CITY POLOMOLOK SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE ISULAN 5 (4 RECOVERIES) 2 2 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 27 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH- Center for Health (Pag1of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

DOH-12 records lowest cases of COVID-19 infection in Region 12 since March 2020

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 28, 2022 (6:00 PM) COTABATO CITY - Only 11 persons have contracted COVID-19, the...

Trough of LPA to bring rains over parts of Visayas, Mindanao

MANILA – The trough of a low pressure area (LPA) will bring rains over Eastern and Central Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao and Davao Region,...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption in ND village

COTABATO CITY -- The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced a four-hour scheduled power interruption on March 2, 2022 at...

2 dead, lawyer’s vehicle shot in North Cotabato gun attacks

PIKIT, North Cotabato ---Two vendors of smoked freshwater fishes were killed while a vehicle of a lawyer working for a Bangsamoro parliament member...

Vehicular crash in Tupi, South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY - Monday morning vehicular accident in Barangay Pulonuling, Tupi, South Ctoabato claims lives, hurts one, DXOM reported.