Over 200 ducks mysteriously died in Koronadal

KORONADAL CITY – More than 200 ducks have mysteriously died almost at the same time in a remote village here that made its owner suspect they were poisoned.

On Friday morning, Jose Gaje, owner of a duck farm in Barangay Sto Nino, said his caretaker told him the ducks were enjoying a mini=pond when suddenly die fell and died one after another on Thursday.

According to Gaje, his ducks were regularly wander in a rice fields where the “palay” were just harvested by farmers.

“It’s a big loss on my part but what wondered me how and why it happened,” said Gaje who suspected someone might have poisoned his animals.

“If they were not poisoned whey they died almost at the same time and so sudden and quick,” Gaje said in the vernacular.

He added though that his ducks are insured with the long sa kanya para makabawi ang insurance claim sa Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC).

Dr. Sharmaine Calo, city veterinary officer, said the water where the ducks swim before they died could have been contaminated by chemicals.

The owner suspected Urea fertilizer could be the culprit.

Investigation by city vet office continues.