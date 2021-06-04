Owner of unlicensed gun dead, CIDG agent hurt in shootout

MAGUINDANAO --- An owner of an unlicensed shotgun was killed while a policeman was wounded in a brief shootout in Montawal town Friday.

Agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region were forced to neutralize the recalcitrant Saidali Sansaluna when he grabbed the pistol of Patrolman John Paul Quitoriano and shot him in the butt.

Police Major Esmail Madin, provincial officer of CIDG-BAR for Maguindanao, said they were to peacefully search for firearms in the house of Arman Maulana in Barangay Bulit in Montawal in Maguindanao but the operation turned awry when housemate Sansaluna resisted, provoking a gunfight.

Maulana is also known as Astron Maulana, tagged in criminal activities in the municipality and nearby areas in North Cotabato province.

Maulana and Sansaluna were the targets of CIDG-BAR’s operation, based on tips from neighbors privy to their possession of unlicensed firearms.

The CIDG-BAR agents involved in the search operation had a warrant issued by Judge Allan Edwin Bongcavil of the Regional Trial Court Branch 19 in Sultan Kudarat province.

CIDG-BAR agents were forced to return fire when Sansaluna wounded Quitoriano in the butt with the service pistol he grabbed from the officer.

The operation that resulted in the death of Sansaluna was assisted by units of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, the Maguindanao provincial police and the Montawal municipal police force.

CIDG-BAR agents recovered in the house they raided a 12 gauge shotgun.